Short Interest in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rises By 17.7%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 968,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ NLTX remained flat at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,846. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

