Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Rises By 20.7%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,100 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 407,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,921.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. alerts:

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $75.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $63.09 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.