Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Increases By 26.1%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the July 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 122,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,978. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 94.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $88,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 21.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

