Short Interest in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Rises By 20.3%

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $34,218.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,274.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,536 shares of company stock valued at $45,100. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OVLY traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349. The firm has a market cap of $149.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

