Short Interest in Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Rises By 24.4%

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,532,300 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the July 31st total of 4,448,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,610.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on PITAF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Poste Italiane in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Poste Italiane from €13.10 ($13.37) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($16.73) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Poste Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

PITAF remained flat at $8.07 during trading on Tuesday. Poste Italiane has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79.

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

