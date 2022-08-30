Short Interest in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Increases By 30.4%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Principal Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of PSET traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. Principal Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.
Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of Principal Quality ETF
