Short Interest in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Increases By 30.4%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSET traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. Principal Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Principal Quality ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $544,000.

