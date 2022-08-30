Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Grows By 18.8%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 177,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $220 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.55. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $826,230. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,170 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

