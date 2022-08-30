Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Expands By 22.0%

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the July 31st total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 764.3 days.
Warehouses De Pauw Price Performance
Shares of WDPSF stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $46.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on WDPSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Warehouses De Pauw to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.80) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Warehouses De Pauw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warehouses De Pauw currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.
About Warehouses De Pauw
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
