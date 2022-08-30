Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Declines By 23.9%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 31st total of 77,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Xenetic Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

