Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Declines By 23.9%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIOGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 31st total of 77,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Xenetic Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIOGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

