Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

Sify Technologies stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 86,507 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

