Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,939,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.57. 38,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

