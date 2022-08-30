Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. 16,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $52.28.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.