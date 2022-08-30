Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. 16,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 62,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

