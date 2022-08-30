Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 100,000 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

