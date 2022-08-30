Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 4.53% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the first quarter worth about $576,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 98,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VLT opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52.

Invesco High Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About Invesco High Income Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

