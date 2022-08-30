Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,075 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $56,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 305,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 807,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after buying an additional 503,565 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 546,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 402,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,268,000 after buying an additional 352,794 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXS. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

