Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 122,524 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,524 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AES by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after buying an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AES by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,942 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in AES by 92.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,753 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AES by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES Trading Down 0.6 %

AES stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $26.52.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.