Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 237,607 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 98,463 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 537,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 368,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NCZ opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

