Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 22,075 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,075 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $233,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $60,376,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,288.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after buying an additional 277,954 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

