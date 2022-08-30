Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 2,740 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.56% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYI. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

MYI stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

