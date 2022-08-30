Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 184,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

