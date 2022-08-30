Smartshare (SSP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $459.00

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $97,444.63 and $459.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smartshare has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00051428 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000205 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

