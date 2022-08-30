Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $92,797.89 and $212.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00053625 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000225 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

