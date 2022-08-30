Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Position Cut by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares comprises 2.6% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Southern First Bancshares worth $30,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 66,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of SFST traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.40. 1,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $346.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

