S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Boosted by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Price Performance

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

