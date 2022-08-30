S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.
S&P Global Stock Performance
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Featured Articles
