SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s Largest Position

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,550 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 42.5% of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC owned about 0.49% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $50,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 35,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 94,657 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 493,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,381. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50.

