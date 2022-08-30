SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.63. 39,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,856. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.77.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

