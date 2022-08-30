SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,048,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,356,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $6.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,856. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.77.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

