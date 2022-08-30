Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 35,600.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.90. The company had a trading volume of 102,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,895. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average of $112.10.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

