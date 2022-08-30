Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Shares Sold by Omni Event Management Ltd

Omni Event Management Ltd lowered its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,917 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Spring Valley Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SV traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.