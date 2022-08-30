SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 364 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7,280.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

Insider Activity at KLA

KLA Price Performance

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $353.38 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.