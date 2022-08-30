SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $279.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.