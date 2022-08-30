SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,719,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 295,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,007,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,541,000 after acquiring an additional 165,504 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIL opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $65.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $134.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

About SailPoint Technologies

(Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Stories

