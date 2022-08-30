SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.17. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

