SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $127,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,532 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,765,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,256,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after acquiring an additional 282,059 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,663,000 after acquiring an additional 277,978 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

