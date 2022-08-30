SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $51,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 212,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

