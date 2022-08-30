SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $57,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 6,500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 339,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 138,614 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $22,471,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Shares of AEM opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

