SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.75

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.75 and last traded at C$17.79, with a volume of 167778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSRM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.56.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.50.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

