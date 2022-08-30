Stably USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $462,961.37 and $5,616.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stably USD has traded up 0% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004022 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00134065 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032835 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00082276 BTC.
Stably USD Profile
Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io.
Stably USD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
