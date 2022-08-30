StaFi Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. StaFi has a total market cap of $19.71 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StaFi has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00097893 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00274098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00028201 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000291 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000131 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.