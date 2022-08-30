Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Star Equity Price Performance

STRRP stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 26,605 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,201.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,234,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 52,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $55,447.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,309,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 26,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $28,201.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,234,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,926.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 288,731 shares of company stock worth $282,117 and have sold 12,692 shares worth $125,550.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.