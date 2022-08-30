Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678,184 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,787 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Starbucks worth $152,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 110.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,538 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

