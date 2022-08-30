Stater Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72,720.09 (STR)

Stater (STR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Stater has a total market capitalization of $72,720.09 and approximately $16,719.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stater coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stater has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stater Coin Profile

Stater (CRYPTO:STR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance.

Buying and Selling Stater

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stater should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stater using one of the exchanges listed above.

