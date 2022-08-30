Stifel Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 58.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

