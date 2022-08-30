Stifel Nicolaus Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $12.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.88.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $10.47 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 515,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 224,222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,493,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

