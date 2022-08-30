StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:MPX opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $350.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 582.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Marine Products in the second quarter worth $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 38.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

