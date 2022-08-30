StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:MPX opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $350.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
