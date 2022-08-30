StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCYG. TheStreet raised Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Park City Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of PCYG opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $114.13 million, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.14.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
