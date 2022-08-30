StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCYG. TheStreet raised Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of PCYG opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $114.13 million, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

