StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of CETX opened at $0.30 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter.
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
