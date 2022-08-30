StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.43. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
About New Concept Energy
