StockNews.com Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ULTA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $478.70.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $417.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.99. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

