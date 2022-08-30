StockNews.com Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ULTA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $478.70.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $417.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.99. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
